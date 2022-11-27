Otto Von Habsburg Remembered at Hungarian Embassy in Vienna

A panel discussion marking the 110th birth anniversary of Otto von Habsburg, the last crown prince of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, was held at the Hungarian embassy in Vienna on Thursday.

Addressing the discussion on the future of Europe, Gergely Gulyás, the prime minister’s chief of staff, said that in the 27-member European Union it was natural that member states had different ways of thinking given their different histories. At the same time, the EU is important as an alliance, he added. The balance between federalism and nationalism should be found in the bloc’s founding treaties, Gulyás said. Concerning the war between Russia and Ukraine, Gulyás said Hungary was undertaking the “largest humanitarian aid operation” in its history in an effort to help the Ukrainian people.

Former Austrian chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel said Otto von Habsburg would today have a clear view regarding the issues in the EU that should be addressed through subsidiarity. These, he said, included environmental protection, security policy and global economic challenges. The event was organised by the Otto von Habsburg Foundation and the Pannonhalma Benedictine Archabbey.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay