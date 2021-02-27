Fidesz MEP: National Parliaments Allies in European Public Debates

National parliaments should be viewed as engines of European public life and partners in the European political space because they are natural allies in the bloc’s debates about public life, ruling Fidesz MEP László Trócsányi said.

Trócsányi said national parliaments played an important role because they were close to citizens and exercised control over significant resources. The MEP attended a meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Constitutional Affairs (AFCO), telling the meeting that the key to success for a conference on Europe’s future would be to ensure that national parliaments participate as real and equal partners. “The effective involvement of more than 8,500 lower house and upper house representatives would strengthen the conference on Europe’s future, its success and legitimacy,” he said.

hungarymatters.hu