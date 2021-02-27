Stellantis to Upgrade Engine Plant in Western Hungary

Car manufacturing conglomerate Stellantis will upgrade its plant manufacturing petrol engines in Szentgotthárd, in southwest Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade.

The upgrade will require tens of millions of euros in investment, Szijjártó said. The Hungarian government is in talks with Stellantis on an individually approved government grant, he added. The upgraded plant will turn out 200,000 1.6 liter petrol engines annually, in addition to its current production of 390,000 1.2 liter engines, Szijjártó said. The new generation of 1.6 liter engines will be used in hybrid cars, giving the Szentgotthárd plant an important part in Stellantis’ hybrid strategy, he added. The 50% capacity boost will also bring a significant increase in the plant’s 800-strong work force, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay