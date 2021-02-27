Over 130,000 Hungarians Applied to Stay in UK Permanently

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Over 130,000 Hungarians Applied to Stay in UK Permanently

More than 130,000 Hungarians have applied to stay in the UK permanently, according to figures released by Britain’s Home Office on Thursday.

The figures show that by December 31 last year, over five million European Union citizens applied, and in the list of countries Hungarians were in mid-field, with 131,120 applications. At the top of the list were Poles, with 911,240 applications and Romanians with 836,980. Among central and eastern European countries, the lowest number of applications was submitted by Slovenians (4,410). The British authorities assessed 4,514,250 applications by the end of last year and rejections were made in less than 3% of the cases.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

