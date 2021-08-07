Trade Volume Continues Double-Digit Expansion in June

Hungary’s trade volume continued to grow in the double digits in June, with exports up by 21.9% and imports by 23.7% from the same period a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In absolute terms, exports were up at 10.476 billion euros and imports at 9,796 billion euros, KSH said after a first reading of data. The trade surplus reached 680 million euros. For the period January-June, exports were up by an annual 21.4% at 59.339 billion euros and imports climbed by 18.9% to 55.664 billion. The trade surplus reached 3.675 billion euros, up from 2.050 billion in the same period a year earlier.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay