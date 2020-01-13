Euro money market statistics: seventh maintenance period 2019

Unsecured market

In the seventh maintenance period, which started on 30 October 2019 and ended on 17 December 2019, the borrowing turnover in the unsecured segment averaged €119 billion per day. The total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €4,172 billion. Borrowing from credit institutions, i.e. on the interbank market, represented a turnover of €354 billion, i.e. 8% of the total borrowing turnover, and lending to credit institutions amounted to €701 billion. Overnight borrowing transactions represented 48% of the total borrowing nominal amount. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing transactions was -0.52% for the interbank sector and -0.50% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.54% and -0.51% respectively in the previous maintenance period.

Secured market

In the seventh maintenance period, the borrowing turnover in the secured segment averaged €341 billion per day, while the total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €11,919 billion. Cash lending represented a turnover of €10,955 billion and the daily average amounted to €313 billion. Most of the turnover was concentrated in tenors ranging from overnight to up to one week, with overnight transactions representing around 22% of the total nominal amount on the borrowing and lending side respectively. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing and lending transactions was, respectively, -0.54% and -0.51% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.55% and -0.54% in the previous maintenance period.

