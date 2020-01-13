Veterinary medicines: highlights of 2019

EMA has published an overview of its key recommendations of 2019 regarding the authorisation and safety monitoring of veterinary medicines.

EMA has published an overview of its key recommendations of 2019 regarding the authorisation and safety monitoring of veterinary medicines.

In 2019, EMA recommended 15 medicines for marketing authorisation, an increase of 50% compared to 2018. Of these, five had a new active substance. Four are vaccines, including one new biotechnological vaccine.

A selection of these recommendations can be found in the veterinary medicines highlights document released on 10th January, 2020.

ema.europa.eu

pixabay.com