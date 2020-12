On Wednesday at about 5 pm, a mysterious red light appeared in the sky over Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county.

The unique phenomenon was visible from Tokaj, and readers sent several photos from Tiszavasvári, Tiszadob and Nyírtelek to the levadaszva.hu website.

There is still no official explanation of the mysterious red light.

szabolcsinap.hu

youtube