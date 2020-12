Hungarian actress Ildikó Pécsi has died at the age of 80.

The Kossuth and Jászai Prize winner actress Ildikó Pécsi, an honorary citizen of the city of Gödöllő, died at her home in Gödöllő on December 5th. Her death was announced on the city of Gödöllő’s Facebook page.

24.hu

Photo: Zih Zsolt / MTVA / MTI