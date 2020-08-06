Government to Help PoP Musicians With Over HuF 5 BN

The government will provide over 5 billion forints (EUR 14.5m) to help the organisation of some 150 small-scale concerts by pop musicians who have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus epidemic, a government spokesperson said on Facebook.

Alexandra Szentkirályi said that the concerts will feature such names as Gabi Tóth and Vera Tóth, Rózsi Demjén, Tankcsapda, and Fecó Balázs. The government is aware of the difficult situation of musicians and their staff, the spokeswoman said, adding that preparations for the “barn concerts” are already under way.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay