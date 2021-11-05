Ed Sheeran Will Also Perform at the MTV EMA Gala in Budapest

Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Yungblud, Griff and Girl in Red will also perform at this year’s MTV EMA Gala, which will be held on November 14th at the Budapest Sports Arena.

The event will be broadcasted on MTV channels in about 180 countries from the Hungarian capital.

Previously announced performers include Maluma, Maneskin, Kim Petras, and OneRepublic will give a concert at Heroes Square the day before the gala, November 13th, according to a statement sent to MTI by the organizers on Thursday. As they wrote, Grammy-winning British world star Ed Sheeran received five nominations for the MTV EMA this year, including Best Performer and Best Pop Performer. Sheeran was the host and one of the performers at the MTV EMA in Milan in 2015, but also sang at the 2014 show in Glasgow before that.

One of today’s most successful American alternative rock bands, Imagine Dragons in Las Vegas, performs the rapper J.I.D.’s joint song, Enemy, at the Budapest Sports Arena. Imagine Dragons was nominated for Best Rock Artist and Best Band this year. British multi-instrumental singer-songwriter Yungblud will also perform at the show, from whom the audience can hear his latest single, Fleabag.

British Griff, who was nominated for MTV EMA in two categories this year, will also be on stage as well as indie pop Norwegian star Girl in Red, who will perform the hit Serotonin. The team, which has been running 1.6 billion streams so far, is in two categories on the list of candidates.

