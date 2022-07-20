Justin Bieber Confirms Performance at Sziget Festival

Award-winning Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has confirmed that he will give a concert at the Sziget Festival on August 12, the festival’s organisers told MTI on Tuesday.

The “Yummy” singer cancelled several of his shows in June due to a medical condition. He said on social media that “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis”. Bieber is one of the headliners of this year’s Sziget Festival to be held on Budapest’s Hajógyári Island on August 10-15. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bieber is scheduled to return to Budapest next year to give a concert in the Hungarian capital in March.

