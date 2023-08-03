Spectacular Street Festival to Be Organized in Debrecen

The Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen and the Debrecen Creative Community are organizing a street festival called Batthyány Virág Feszt on August 18th, from 4 p.m.

With the event, they join the official program series of the 2023 Flower Carnival. The Creative Society of Debrecen also offers colorful programs to all interested parties during the carnival week. The members of the community are the shops and associations of Batthyány street. The Halloween street festival, the Spring Rhyme Festival, and the Batthyány Latin dance evening can be linked to their name.

And now it will be one of the new venues of the Flower Carnival in Debrecen, where children and young dance groups can parade along the entire street. Let this afternoon be about both the young and the old.

Detailed program:

16:00-18:00: parade and presentation of children’s and youth dance groups,

16:00-20:00: craft fair and free children’s programs,

18:00-20:00: family board games,

18:00-22:00: Retro Party.

The event is free, the organizers reserve the right to change the program.





