Budapest’s First Squirrel Park – Where We Can Feed the Animals – Has Opened

The capital’s first and so far only squirrel and bird park has been opened in Újpest. In the so-called Mókaliget, we can not only watch the animals up close, but we can even feed them.



Kata Bedő, deputy mayor of Újpest, announced the opening of Mókaliget on her Facebook page. The animals can be found on Gyula Ugró sor in the Izzó housing estate. The goal of the creators was to create a safe park in the area, where families from Újpest and the agglomeration can feed or admire the animals under suitable conditions. The small park received new wooden feeders and drinkers, but insect hotels and hedgehog houses were also installed, so that all of the small inhabitants of Farkaserdő can find a peaceful shelter here, regardless of the season. And the community space designed for children and adults gives the opportunity to put out some food for the animals or even just observe them, all in a safe, idyllic environment.



Of course, the “squirrel master” Uncle Laci, who has been an enthusiastic “owner” of the squirrels and birds that come here for many years, also took part in designing the park. Getting to know birds is aided by information boards that have a QR code, so after scanning the code, you can get detailed information about the birds on the website of the Hungarian Ornithological and Conservation Association. The Animal Rescue League and the Újpest City Council also took an active role in creating the park.

Source: Facebook/Kata Bedő

pixabay