Sziget Matches Pre-Pandemic Headliner Budget

The organisers of this year’s Sziget are spending about as much on headliners as in 2019, the last time Hungary’s biggest music festival took place, chief organiser Tamás Kádár told MTI on Tuesday.

”This year we’ll have one less festival day, and the unbelievable and continuous increase in artists’ rates until 2019 appears to have stopped. But we still pay them in euros and dollars, and the forint has weakened a lot in the past two-and-a-half years, so calculated in forints we’re paying much more this year,” Kádár said. He revealed that Justin Bieber and Dua Lipa are the priciest acts this year, costing “millions of euros”. Other headliners include Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, Calvin Harris and Kings of Leon. The six-day Sziget, on an island in the Danube, starts Wednesday. Artists from 54 countries will perform for festival-goers from 103 countries. Most pre-purchased passes were bought by visitors from the UK, the Netherlands, France, Germany and Italy. Kádár said tickets for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are nearly sold out. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. In 2019, the event drew over half a million people.

hungarymatters.hu