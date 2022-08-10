Hungarian Man Charged With Incitement to War for Spreading Islamic State Propaganda

A Hungarian man was charged with incitement to war for spreading Islamic State propaganda and claiming to be a supporter of the terrorist organisation, the Pest county public prosecutor said on Tuesday.

A few years ago, the man developed an interest in organisations promoting terrorist methods, including the Islamic State, the statement said. He watched video recordings of executions and developed ties on the internet that helped him access publicly not available internet sites devoted to the activities of such organisations, it added. He registered on a German music sharing platform and uploaded nasheeds, several of which had been produced by the Islamic State media offices, praising the organisation and indirectly promoting terrorist methods. He identified himself in internet forums as a supporter of the Islamic State despite maintaining no direct links to the organisation.

hungarymatters.hu