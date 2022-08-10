July CPI Climbs to 13.7%

Consumer prices in Hungary rose by an annual 13.7% in July, up from an 11.7% increase in June, driven by higher food and consumer durable prices, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Food prices rose by 27.0%, KSH said. The government rolled back prices for a number of staples, including pork, cooking oil and flour, to mid-October levels from February 1 in an effort to dampen inflation. The data show consumer durable prices increased by 14.0%, and the price of services by 6.8%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile fuel and food prices, was 16.7%. Month on month, CPI was 2.3%.

