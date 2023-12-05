Lenny Kravitz is coming to Budapest next July

Lenny Kravitz will perform in the Hungarian capital next year. The world-famous American funk-rock performer will give a concert on July 30, 2024, at the Papp László Budapest Sportarena.

The 59-year-old, four-time Grammy-winning musician and singer is coming to Hungary as part of his Blue Electric Light tour, the organizer Live Nation told MTI.

He wrote and recorded his twelfth studio album, Blue Electric Light, which is scheduled to be released next March, in his studio in the Bahamas. The announcement highlights: Kravitz’s new album is a collection of passionate songs, the material also resonates with the artist’s talent as an author, producer and multi-instrumentalist. He played most of the instruments, accompanied by his old guitarist Craig Ross.

Lenny Kravitz, a Russian Jew on his father’s side and Bahamian-African-American on his mother’s side, has crossed musical genres and mixed sounds and styles during his more than a three-decade career so far. His rock music is dominated by the soul and funk influences of the sixties and seventies, and he has won all four of his previous Grammy awards in the category of best male rock singer, moreover, consecutively, between 1999 and 2002, with which he set a record. The four winning songs were Fly Away, American Woman, Again and Gig In.

His biggest hit is undoubtedly Are You Gonna Go My Way from 1993. As a songwriter, musician and producer, he worked with stars such as Madonna, Vanessa Paradis, Slash, Sean Lennon, Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Al Green and Curtis Mayfield. More than 40 million of his records have been sold worldwide, and he was recently selected as one of the candidates for the 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was also a part of many successes as an actor, appearing in the films The Hunger Games, Precious – The Price of Happiness or The Butler.

Lenny Kravitz has performed twice in Hungary: in 2009 in Debrecen and in 2018 in the Budapest Sportarena.

(MTI)