Six people arrested by the police

Events of 14 January in numbers:

The police caught six people and took another thirty to various police stations on 14 January 2020.

Two perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and four people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Sixteen people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in seven cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which one resulted in minor injuries and two in serious ones.

