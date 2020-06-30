Two Dutch Men Sentenced to 5 Years for Drug Trafficking

Two Dutch men were sentenced to five years in prison for selling drugs at the Sziget music festival in 2019, the Budapest Municipal Court said.

The two 23-year-olds were arrested at the 2019 festival on Budapest’s Hajógyári Island. Large amounts of marijuana and MDMA pills were seized from them, along with evidence of trafficking and cash, the court said. After the two men pleaded guilty at the Monday hearing, the court sentenced them to five years in prison and expelled them from Hungary for four years. The ruling is not binding. The prosecution has appealed for a harsher sentence, the court said.

