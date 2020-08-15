Hungarian, Slovak Nationals Charged With Multiple Murder in Budapest

Police have charged a Hungarian and a Slovak man with murdering two people in Budapest in 2016, police officers of both countries told a press conference.

Attila Petőfi, head of Hungary’s unit investigating high-profile cases, said the two men, both in their forties, were charged with shooting and dismembering a man and a woman, and burying their remains in woods outside Budapest. The Hungarian suspect was arrested on different charges in 2017, and gave testimony on the murders afterwards, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay