A young man alerted the police on 16th September saying that he had been robbed while sleeping on a bench in the city centre of Debrecen.

The victim fell asleep on a bench in the city centre when two other men – a 20-year-old from Konyár and a 17-year-old boy from Hosszúpályi – noticed him sleeping and stole the victim’s money, credit cards and mobile phone.

Both of the robbers were caught by the police and they confessed committing the crime.

