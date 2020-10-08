Nineteen people in custody

Events of 7 October in numbers:

The police caught four people and took another nineteen to various police stations on 7 October 2020.

Two perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Four people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in five cases.

There were four traffic accidents from which three resulted in minor injuries and one in severe ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu