Drug arrived by post and courier service to Debrecen

The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office of he crime of qualified drug trafficking filed a lawsuit against the man who regularly sold drugs in Debrecen.

The man from Debrecen regularly bought various drugs (cocaine, marijuana, speed) on the Internet from mid-2017 to 20 May 2019, which the unknown foreign seller gave up as a parcel or mail or delivered by a courier service and arrived by post to his mother’s apartment in Debrecen.

In March 2019, the defendant ordered cocaine from the Netherlands to his mother’s residence. The unknown seller gave up the drug by mail, which arrived in Hungary on March 20, 2019. During the inspection of the consignment, it was found that the package contained nearly 20 grams of cocaine in two aluminum bags, it was seized.

In the course of the investigation held at the defendant’s place of residence in Debrecen, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters dealing with the case seized the devices necessary for the administration and packaging of the drug and various drug-containing materials.

The accused, who had been a drug user for several years, regularly sold various drugs in Debrecen. He made a profit of nearly 1,000,000 HUF.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office brought charges against the accused for the crime of drug trafficking in a significant amount of drugs at the Debrecen General Court. In the indictment, he Prosecution Service proposed the imposition of a custodial sentence and a disqualification from public affairs, as well as the confiscation of the drugs seized from the accused and the packing equipment by the court. The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office also made a motion in the indictment regarding the specific amount of the sentence in case the accused admits to committing the crime at the preparatory session of the tribunal and waives his right to a trial.