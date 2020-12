Zoltánné Tóth is 59 years old, and she went missing from her home in Hajdúnánás on 7th December, 2020.

She is 158 cm tall, skinny and when she disappeared she was wearing brown trousers, white shoes and a jumper.

In case you know anything about her whereabouts, contact the police in person (Hajdúnánás, 78. Dorogi road) or on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 06-52/457-040, 06-80/555-111.

debreceninap.hu