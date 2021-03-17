Accident on Tram Line 2

This afternoon, a traffic accident happened on tram line 2 in Debrecen.

According to the available information, a car and a tram collided on 17th March during the afternoon hours. The accident happened at the Szent László Görögkatolikus Gimnázium tram stop.

During the site investigation, trams on tram line 2 run between: Nagyállomás – Kálvin tér – Nagyállomás, Kölcsey Központ – Nádor utca – Kölcsey Központ, and Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Doberdó utca – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School stops.

The entire tram line 2 can only be reached by transfer. The line ticket validated at the start of the trip is still valid after the transfer, but it must be validated each time you change.

dehir.hu

pixabay