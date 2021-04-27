The Debrecen police are looking for eyewitnesses

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010/217/2021. investigates a criminal case on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a road accident negligence.

According to the available data, on February 11, 2021, a woman was driving her car around 6 o’clock in Debrecen, on Határ út, from the direction of Kishegyesi út to the main road. As she progressed, the driver hit a man walking in front of her who, according to medical opinions, had suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the case, the police ask that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca No. 4), or make a report by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. , on the toll-free 06-80 / 555-111 “Telephone Witness” toll-free number or on the 112 toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu