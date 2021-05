Police officers were on duty in Bocskaikert on May 24, 2021, around 5:30 p.m., when a vehicle was stopped on Buzogány út. The police officers checked the driver’s details, which revealed that his license had previously been revoked due to a suspected offense of driving while intoxicated. The patrols brought the 36-year-old man to the Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters and then detained him for violating the rules.

police.hu