A truck of Georgian origin checked in at Nagykerek on May 25, 2021, around 6 o’clock, with six men hiding in the hold. Border guards declared themselves to be Afghan citizens. They did not have the documents necessary for crossing the border, they could not prove the legality of their stay in Hungary to be credible, so they could not enter the territory of the country. The proceedings against them are being conducted by the Romanian Border Police, the police said.

