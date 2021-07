A Romanian citizen applied for entry at the Ártánd Road Border Crossing on July 12, 2021, at 3:15 p.m. The police officers of Biharkeresztes checked the woman’s data and found that the 18th anniversary of the Budapest Police Headquarters was against her. The District Police Headquarters has issued an arrest warrant for forgery. The officers arrested the 44-year-old foreigner.

