The 28-year-old man had 200 drug-suspect pills

A motorcyclist police officer wanted to certify a man traveling by scooter on August 11, 2021 at around 2 pm in Debrecen, on Böszörményi út. The man, seeing the uniformer, gave gas and began zigzagging between the buildings of a nearby housing estate. The police officer immediately notified his colleagues and then began to follow the scooter. Not long after, the man, thinking that he had managed to win a mousetrap, stopped in a bushy area and was just trying to get rid of his motorcycle gear when the Debrecen patrols found him.

His clothes and scooter trunk were verified. It soon became clear why he was trying to run away from the police. The local resident never had a driver’s license, and packed in nylon bags, 200 drug-suspect tablets were also found in the trunk of the engine. Their active substance content will be examined by a forensic expert during the procedure. The uniformed men produced the 28-year-old man for the police station, where a drug rapid test was applied against him, which showed a positive value.

Investigators of the Debrecen Police Headquarters were interrogated as suspects due to a well-founded suspicion of committing a criminal offense of possession of drugs, and were detained for violating the rules due to driving without a permit. The suspect must also be held liable for the offense of driving while intoxicated.

police.hu