A man applied for entry at the Létavértes Border Police Office with the truck he was driving on October 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. The police officers checked the Romanian citizen, and it turned out that the Italian authorities had issued a circular against him for a crime against property.

The 40-year-old man was captured and, after his arrest, he was detained by the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Station.

police.hu