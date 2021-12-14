Eight Cars Collided in Debrecen

The vehicles collided in hitherto unexplained circumstances, and one person was injured in the accident.

A road traffic accident occurred on Tuesday (14th December) at around 9 a.m. in Debrecen, at the intersection of Dániel Rakovszky and Ótemetó streets. According to currently available data, eight vehicles collided in unexplained circumstances and one person was injured in the accident.

Police said that a few minutes before 12 o’clock the scene investigation had been completed and the traffic had been going uninterrupted again.

dehir.hu

pixabay