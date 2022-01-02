Hungarian Actor Bernát Babicsek Has Died in Tragic Circumstances

According to the available information, the actor has died in a house fire in Solymár, on 1st January.

 

The fire was reported on Saturday afternoon (1st January) on the website of Disaster Management. On January 1st, at 15:45, a signal was received by the disaster management, according to which a deadly house fire had occurred in Solymár, Cserje street. The inhabitant of the eighty-square-foot family house gave no sign of life, so one of his relatives broke into the house. There were traces of an earlier fire in the building and they also found a corpse.

In the kitchen, which is integrated with a forty-square-meter living room, the stove and its surroundings had been on fire before. No firefighting intervention was required. It cannot be ruled out that smoke poisoning led to the tragedy. The exact location, time and cause of the fire will be investigated by the disaster management.

hirado.hu
Photo: Facebook/Babicsek Bernát

