Prisoner Escape Happened in Miskolc – The Search Has Begun

Police are asking for help to find Tibor Vidák.

The Miskolc Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against Tibor Vidák, a 35-year-old resident of Miskolc, on suspicion of fleeing prisoners.

According to the available data, on January 4th, the man left his apartment in Miskolc, which was specified in the court order and prescribed as a rule, before 1 p.m. The man has been in an unknown place ever since, it was written on police.hu.

Tibor Vidák is 178 centimeters tall, has an average body shape and brown hair and eyes. The Miskolc Police Headquarters asks anyone who has any information about the man in the photo to call the Activity Management Center of the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Police Headquarters at 06-46 / 514-506. You can also call the 24-hour hotline at 06-80-555-111 or 112, which is a toll-free emergency number.

