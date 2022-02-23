House is on Fire in Balmazújváros

Tóháti Zsuzsa

According to the available information, nobody got injured in the accident. A gas cylinder was taken out from the building.

 

A house in Balmazújváros caught fire – it has been reported on the website of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate. As they write, a twenty-square-meter house in Kodály Zoltán street is burning to its full extent. The city’s professional firefighters surrounded the flames with two jets of water.

Professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény were also alerted to the scene.

