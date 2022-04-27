14-Year-Old Girl Hit and Killed in Kiskunfélegyháza

According to the police, a truck hit a girl on a bicycle in the inner area of ​​Kiskunfélegyháza, at the intersection of Bajcsy-Zsilinszky street and Csongrádi road, around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The ambulances tried to revive the child for a long time, but the 14-year-old girl suffered such severe injuries that she died on the scene.

Bors magazine found out that the little girl was on her way to school. The eighth-grader went by bike to the nearby György Dózsa Primary School every morning. Fanni, an excellent student in equestrian sports, always rode her bike carefully, and the driver of the truck overwhelmed her for hitherto unknown reasons.

The driver of the truck said he had not seen the cycling child at all. The driver was shocked by the accident, so an ambulance was called to him. The exact conditions of the accident are still being investigated by the police. There was a traffic restriction on the affected road section, writes baon.hu.

heol.hu

pixabay