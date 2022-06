Three people got injured in the accident which happened on main road no. 33.

A traffic accident happened on the 77th kilometer section of main road no. 33 on June 27th at around 8 a.m. Based on the data currently available, a car has collided with a minibus in hitherto unclear circumstances. Three were injured in the accident. There is a half-way roadblock on the road section affected by the accident for the duration of the site investigation and the technical rescue.

dehir.hu

pixabay