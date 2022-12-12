This is How a Covid Sampling Site in Debrecen Was Robbed

On the morning of October 31st, 2021, the police received a report that someone had broken into a Covid sampling office in Debrecen, on Péterfia street, the night before. Local investigators carried out a detailed inspection, data collection and witness research. Their work brought results in a few days. Two Italian men and one of their companions from Debrecen came into their sights, and they were suspected of being connected to the commission of the crime.

According to the investigation data, everyone had a separate role in the trio. The 48-year-old Hungarian man provided a car for his companions to commit the crime, one Italian was the driver, and the other foreigner broke the door of the sampling point and then took the cash cassette.

The investigators arrested the Hungarian man and the 58-year-old driver in Debrecen on November 4th, 2021, and identified their accomplice. According to the suspicion, the Italian citizen left the country, so the police took all necessary measures to apprehend him. The suspect interrogation of the 57-year-old man took place in May 2022.

After questioning, the 58-year-old foreigner was taken into criminal custody by the investigators and a referral was made for his arrest, which was ordered by the District Court of Debrecen at the request of the prosecution. The 48-year-old local man and the 57-year-old Italian citizen can defend themselves at the current stage of the proceedings. All three made detailed confessions. As part of asset recovery, the police confiscated a high-value car from an Italian man.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against them due to the well-founded suspicion of having committed the crime of theft. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the case documents to the prosecutor’s office.



debreceninap.hu