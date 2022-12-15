Trial of US-British-Hungarian Citizen Charged With Killing French National Begins

The trial of a US-British-Hungarian citizen charged with stabbing a French national to death in February 2020 in Budapest got under way in the Metropolitan Court on Tuesday, the court said.

According to the charges, the defendant arrived in Budapest in December 2019, and on the night of February 7, 2020, he drank a large amount of alcohol at several pubs in Budapest. In the small hours of Feb. 8, he ran up to a 25-year-old Frenchman walking on the pavement near the Károlyi Gardens in central Budapest, punched him in the face twice and stabbed him in the chest with a knife. He then ran away. The victim died on the spot. The 28-year-old defendant has been charged with homicide. The court said earlier that the man had a clean criminal record but based on the nature of his act including ad hoc violence it can be suspected that he had a mental disorder. He said earlier that he suffered from bipolar disorder and was treated for alcoholism in the United States. The trial is set to continue on March 1 with expert testimonies from psychiatrists.

