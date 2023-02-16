In one hour, two truck drivers broke two barriers in Hajdú-Bihar County

Careless truck drivers also broke two guardrails at the railway crossing between Földes and Báránd. The police opened criminal proceedings against them.

On January 25, 2023, at 1:35 p.m., a vehicle combination was traveling on highway number 42. The driver of the truck was traveling from the direction of Báránd towards Földes, when he reached the railway crossing and ignored the prohibited sign of the light barrier. While crossing the railway track with his vehicle, also crossing into the oncoming lane, he broke a guardrail with the trailer.

MÁV employees went to the scene and began assessing the damage. Troubleshooting was in full swing when, at 2:31 p.m., another truck broke the still-intact strike bar.

Thanks to the quick data collection by the police, both drivers were identified in a short time. The Püspökladany Police Department initiated proceedings against them for a crime against rail traffic safety.

police.hu