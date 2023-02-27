A woman, believed to be wealthy, was brutally murdered

From 10:30 a.m. on March 1, the Debrecen Jury will discuss the case in which the Miskolc Court of First Instance tried in September 2022 the defendant R. T. for the crime of premeditated, profit-driven, nefarious murder committed with particular cruelty to a life sentence and a 10-year ban from public affairs judged.

The court excluded the accused from the possibility of parole. The defendant appealed against the sentence for acquittal.

According to the facts established by the court of the first instance, the accused and his partner lived in extreme poverty in Kovácsvágáz. The defendant, therefore, decided to break into and even kill the mother of a wealthy man living near them – from whom he assumed he could obtain money and valuables. He also initiated his life partner into his plan.

Prior to the crime, the defendant monitored the victim’s daily routine and movements, as well as who and what time of day they used to visit. On the night of the crime, he went to the woman’s house and waited for her to fall asleep. In the meantime, he switched the electric clock on and off, but the victim did not react to this. After the woman fell asleep, he broke into the house by pressing one of the windows and began to search there, then attacked the victim who was alerted by the noise.

He hit the woman on the head, then stretched her neck back and broke her cervical vertebrae, and finally kicked the woman lying on the ground several times in the head. He then lit a candle and continued his search, but found no valuables, so he just took a bottle of wine with him.

Fleeing from the scene, the attacker took off his shoes, which he later burned, and sprinkled the road with pepper so that his tracks could not be found based on his smell. The injured woman suffered serious injuries. After the abuse of the accused, she lived for a few more minutes, during which she experienced torments of extreme pain. The accused has the right to have the last word. A decision announcement is expected.

debreceninap.hu