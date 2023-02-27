Late on Sunday evening, several night vision webcams recorded how the aurora borealis was visible from Hungary for the first time this year, reports Időkép.

According to the site, an intense geomagnetic storm has reached the Earth, and in this case, there is a chance to see the aurora borealis even at lower latitudes. On Sunday evening, the clouds over the north-northwest part of the country thinned enough, so around 11:10 p.m., a pinkish light began to dance over the northern horizon on several night vision cameras.

The aurora borealis was also visible from Doba and Debrőd, which is located near the Slovak border. In Doba, even light poles lit up at the same time as the polar lights. The phenomenon lasted for a relatively long time, several minutes.

Main picture: idokep.hu