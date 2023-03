A traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Böszörményi and Füredi roads in Debrecen on Saturday at eight o’clock in the morning – the officer on duty of the Debrecen Police Department informed our website.

According to the updated information from the county disaster management, a car and a scooter collided in Debrecen, on Böszörményi road. After the crash, the city’s professional firefighters performed the technical rescue. The unit de-energized the scooter.



debreceninap.hu