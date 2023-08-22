A man committed fraud in the name of a parcel delivery service, he was arrested in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Department caught the attention of a 19-year-old Ukrainian citizen who, according to the suspicion, sent SMS messages to people in the name of a well-known parcel delivery service with a link that, if the bona fide customer clicks on it, all their bank card data becomes accessible.

The man was withdrawing several hundred thousand forints from the bank account of one of his victims at an ATM in Debrecen on August 16, 2023, when the police arrested him. He must be held liable on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a crime of fraud committed using an information system. The investigators took him into criminal custody and then submitted a motion for his arrest, which was ordered by the District Court of Debrecen.

It remains important to emphasize that cybercriminals take advantage of people’s unsuspecting nature to obtain data. During the pandemic, the number of online purchases increased. That is why we recommend that if you receive an SMS from a parcel delivery service, think about whether you have ordered anything online at all and whether you are waiting for information about it! If so, open the message only if it comes from the courier service from which you expect the ordered product! If you have not placed an order, please delete the message and do not click on the link in it! If you accidentally installed the virus, factory reset your phone as soon as possible to save your data

– warns the police.

(police.hu)