Dutch People Smuggling Suspects Ordered to Remain in Custody

A Hungarian court has ordered that two Dutch nationals accused of trying to smuggle 24 illegal migrants from the Hungary-Serbia border into Austria should remain in custody, the Veszprém County prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

 

Last Thursday, police detained a 39-year-old Dutch man near Devecser, central Hungary, who was driving a van with 24 Turkish, Iranian and Afghan migrants. The migrants entered Hungary illegally from Serbia, the prosecutor’s office said. Another Dutch man, who is suspected of having acted as a scout for him, was taken into custody later that day. Only one of the rulings is binding, the statement said.

 

