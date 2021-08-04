Meteorological Service: 2021 Summer Hottest Since 1901

The average temperature in June and July this year was 22.9 grade Celsius in Hungary, the hottest since 1901, the National Meteorological Service (OMSZ) reported.

 

2021 saw the hottest July since the beginning of the 20th century, and the third-hottest June, OMSZ said on Facebook. Hungary has seen four heat waves this year already, OMSZ said. Although the first week of August promises milder weather, the weekend is expected to bring top temperatures nearing 36 degrees Celsius, OMSZ said.

 

