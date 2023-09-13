A man drove his car over a man lying on the ground and then drove away in Debrecen

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man who drove over a person lying on the side of the road and then left the scene without assistance, with the offense of negligently causing a fatal road accident.

According to the indictment, the perpetrator was driving on December 14, 2021, at 9 p.m., in Debrecen, in evening visibility conditions, on a well-lit road section. When the defendant reached a section of the road with a gate entrance, due to his high level of inattention, he noticed the man too late, who, after leaving the property drunk, fell even earlier. The man drove over the victim lying down with the right wheels of the vehicle at a speed of nearly 50 km/h.

The culprit braked at the time of the collision and also noticed the jolt, which he tried to correct by steering. However, even though he noticed the road accident, he did not stop and make sure if there were any injured people who needed help. The 65-year-old victim suffered such serious injuries that he died on the spot.

During the investigation, the expert found that the man lying on the ground could be seen as a human form from a distance of 40 meters, which the driver noticed late. With his act, the offender violated the traffic rules regarding speed and the obligation to render assistance.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the man under criminal supervision at the Debrecen District Court for the misdemeanor of negligently causing a fatal road accident and the more serious crime of failure to render assistance. In his indictment, he proposed that the district court sentence the man to prison, permanently ban him from driving road vehicles and, as a secondary punishment, ban him from practicing public affairs.

In its indictment, the district attorney’s office proposed imposing a 3-year prison sentence, a 3-year suspension from public affairs, and a permanent suspension from driving if the legal conditions are met.

(Debrecen Cout)