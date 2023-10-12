The Hungarian teenager who robbed a store in Milan for fun attended an elite private school

The 15-year-old Hungarian boy who robbed a Chinese store in the Italian city with a pistol attended an elite private school in Milan. The incident happened back in June, and now it is at the center of attention again because a few days ago, the perpetrator’s 17-year-old friend of Chinese origin was also arrested.

At the beginning of the summer, the two teenagers entered the store in Milan’s Chinatown wearing masks and carrying an object that looked like a gun. They held the gun to the cashier and yelled at him “where’s the money”. In the end, they received 800 euros, but the 15-year-old Hungarian was already detained at the door of the store. His companion was produced by the police this week.

In the on-site recordings, it is clear how the employees of the store run after the robber, and then the passers-by on the street also help to fend him off.

According to Bors, the Hungarian boy attended one of the most famous and expensive private schools in Milan. He and his partner allegedly robbed for fun. After the incident, both boys were kicked out of school.

(hvg.hu)

Picture: Polizia di Stato