A running track was handed over at the Böszörményi út campus of the University of Debrecen

The renewed DASE running track was handed over at the Böszörményi út campus of the University of Debrecen. The modernized athletic field will be the university’s sports education and sports science training venue. The track will be used by the students of the Sports Science Coordination Institute, the Faculty of Economics, and the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management, but its gates are also open to university citizens and city residents.

The infrastructure development plans of the University of Debrecen have included the renovation of the running track for several years.

There are more and more students taking sports science and physical education subjects in the institution, and leisure sports are also becoming more and more popular, not only among the students but also among the university citizens. And the existing running track on Dóczy Street could no longer meet the increased demands, which is why the complete renovation of the athletics track was important

-said Zoltán Bács, chancellor of the University of Debrecen, on Tuesday at the track’s dedication ceremony.

László Balogh, the director of the UD Sports Science Coordination Institute, emphasized that the University of Debrecen, as a higher education institution belonging to the top three percent of the world, has the duty to provide the most modern conditions possible for its students.

University physical education and sports are a strategic area at the University of Debrecen. Accordingly, the new sports field that has just been handed over is also a place for research and science in addition to education. In addition to our sports majors, more than 5,500 students take part in university physical education classes every semester, 5,000 students are members of the University Lifestyle Development Club, and DEAC has more than 3,000 certified athletes

– László Balogh listed.

The director of the Sports Sciences Coordination Institute added: in the spirit of the social responsibility of the University of Debrecen, they would like the citizens of Debrecen to be able to use the Böszörményi út running track under regulated conditions.

During the renovation of DASE’s running track, the specialists of Globál Sport Kft. created a standard 4-lane running track, in addition to the complete structural reconstruction, the previously cinder track was replaced with a 13-millimeter Rekortan covering. The renovation of the 400-meter athletic field cost almost HUF 200 million, which the university provided entirely from its own resources.

